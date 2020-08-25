Residents will have a chance to voice opinions on the 2020 proposed tax rate and 2020-21 budget at a Sept. 14 meeting, according to action Monday by Paris City Council.
The council also approved zoning change requests for a tattoo shop at 114 1st St. SE and a residence at 940 W. Campbell St., and appointed Jeff Sugg to the Airport Advisory Board during a meeting that lasted a little more than 30 minutes.
For the third time, councilors had the opportunity to make changes in City Manager Grayson Path’s proposed budget but chose not to do so before approving the budget for publication on the city’s website and scheduling a public hearing.
“Good job,” Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal said about a lower tax rate.
Even with the lowest tax rate in the past five years, Paris property owners could see a slight increase in property taxes this year, resulting from higher property valuations, that will support a 3.5% increase in the city’s 2020-21 budget as proposed.
The proposed tax rate of 48.519 cents per $100 valuation is down almost 4 cents from last year’s rate of 51.608 cents. The new tax rate is within 2 cents of the maximum rate a city with a population of less than 30,000 can charge without taking it to the voters under Senate Bill 2, the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019.
Path’s balanced general fund budget totals $24,443,660 compared to the $23,615,442 budgeted in 2019-20. The Water and Sewer budget of $15,269,187 also is balanced, as is the Sanitation and Landfill Fund with $1,165,350.
The proposed budget includes a 2% cost of living wage increase for city employees (city manager excluded), the addition of a city planner and a fourth code enforcement officer in addition to four police cars, an animal patrol unit, a bulldozer and several other equipment items.
A housekeeping item, council confirmed the city manager’s earlier appointment of Thomas McMonigle as interim fire chief and Randy Tuttle as interim chief of police.
After a brief executive session to discuss a Building & Standards Commission appeal, councilors took no action.
