“Eiffel in Love with Quilts,” sponsored by the Red River Valley Quilt Guild, returns this year May 13-14 to Love Civic Center in Paris after Covid-19 put on hold its return following an inaugural show in 2019.
“Our first show in 2019 was a resounding success,” guild spokesperson Shelly Deupree said. “We tried to do a show in 2020 and 2021, but Covid had other plans for us. Vendors were encouraging at that first show, saying we did such a good job that you would have thought we’ve been doing it for years.”
In 2019, the show drew an attendance of 1,300, helping the guild raise more than $2,000 for local charities. This year, proceeds from the raffle of three guild-made quilts will benefit the 100 Club of Lamar County, which supports the families of fallen first responders. Ticket sales are expected to begin soon, Deupree said.
“We are very proud of the fact that we are one of the few quilt shows that actually wants to give back to their community, something our guild does on a regular basis,” Deupree said.
Quilt entry forms, both judged and non-judged, are available at parisquiltshow.com along with vendor applications and information about quilt appraisals and sponsorships. Entry deadline is March 31.
“If people have a quilt that they would just like for the public to see, but they don’t necessarily want it to be judged, they can do that as well,” Deupree said “We are not pushing vintage quilts this year because of space limitations but we will accept them to be shown.”
For information, email parisquiltshow1@gmail.com or check out the website at parisquiltshow.com.
