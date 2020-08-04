Paris ISD is preparing to add 1,000 Chromebooks and 500 AT&T WiFi internet connectivity devices to its available technology for students to use for school at home.
The action was approved by unanimous vote in a special called meeting Monday morning at Paris High School, and it is possible through the Operation Connectivity Interlocal Acquisition Agreement with Region 4 Education Service Center.
“The state has allocated $200 million for the public schools for devices and internet connectivity,” Superintendent Paul Jones said. “With this pandemic, (internet connectivity) is just as important as electricity and water.”
The 1,000 Chromebooks and 500 connectivity devices have a total cost of $348,000. A portion of that will be funded by the state, leaving the district to pay about $174,000, Jones said. There will be a six to 10 week delay on the purchase because of high demand across the nation, he added. He was hopeful the purchase will be delivered by the time school starts, which for Paris ISD will be Sept. 8.
