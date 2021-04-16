APRIL 15 to APRIL 16
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
April 15
2:29 to 2:53 p.m., 400 4th St. SW.
First Responder-Paris
April 15
9:48 to 10:04 a.m., 140 2nd St. NE.
12:10 to 12:31 p.m., 1132 14th St. NE.
6:07 to 6:50 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
April 16
3:56 to 4:25 a.m., 729 23rd St. SE.
5:27 to 5:41 a.m., 324 E. Washington St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
12:50 to 1 p.m., 4200 Clarksville St.
4;13 to 4:21 p.m., Lamar Avenue/8th Street SE.
Public Service
April 15
4:42 to 5:05 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate St.
