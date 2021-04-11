Child abuse is happening right now somewhere in the United States. Somewhere in Texas. Somewhere in Lamar County.
Children suffering abuse in Lamar and Red River counties are not alone, though. For more than 20 years, they have been seen and heard by the Children’s Advocacy Center’s 15 multi-disciplinary team partner agencies dedicated to their protection, said Rebecca Peevy, CAC executive director, on Friday during the agency’s annual pinwheel garden planting.
There are 290 pinwheels this year, each representing a child served by the CAC in 2020. The colors of the pinwheels represent the type of abuse, with 153 red pinwheels representing sexual abuse, 49 blue representing physical abuse, 43 purple representing a child witness to a violent act, 15 green representing drug-endangered children and 30 orange representing neglect.
“These pinwheels represent just a small percent who have been victims of abuse,” Peevy said. “We know that 1 in 5 kids will be the victim of some type of sexual abuse before they reach adulthood. We also know that only 1 in 10 will tell.”
The pinwheels also represent hope for child abuse victims as they emerge from the darkest moments of their lives, she said. Peevy also wants them to represent hope in a brighter future for the children served by the CAC, one that is carefree and safe.
The garden coincides with Child Abuse Awareness Month, and Peevy said there are plans to plant a second pinwheel garden — one that was auctioned off earlier this year during the CAC’s annual fundraiser — at Christian Fellowship Church in Paris to coincide with Blue Sunday, a national day of prayer for abused children. This year, that will be April 25.
An audience of about 40 was on-hand to help plant the pinwheels. Those joining the effort included Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass, Detective Chris Bean, other law enforcement volunteers, CAC staff and Mrs. Carter’s kindergarten class from Trinity Christian Academy.
Carter annually donates blankets to the CAC, Peevy said, which are given to children who come to the center. The blankets come from a drive organized by Carter, and oftentimes meets the CAC’s needs for the year, Peevy said.
The pinwheel garden at the center, 711 Pine Bluff St., will remain throughout the month.
“Our team is committed to addressing the complex issue of child abuse in Texas,” Peevy said. “But we can’t do it alone; it takes all of us. From knowing the signs and symptoms of abuse, to having courageous conversations about this issue with adults and children in your life, everyone can join our collective effort to protect children in our community.”
To learn more about the Children’s Advocacy Center, visit cacparis.org.
