Repairs should be completed next week after significant water damage caused by broken pipes occurred at Stone Middle School during the recent winter storm to main offices and two science classrooms in the seventh and eighth grade “A” wing and at the school’s fine arts building, trustees learned at a meeting this week.
Damage is estimated at $210,000 and is covered by insurance with a $25,000 deductible, Superintendent Kelli Stewart said after a Monday night trustee meeting. Main offices, science classrooms and restrooms were affected in the A wing and in both the band hall and choir room in the fine arts building.
“We had about 3 inches of water in that hallway,” maintenance director Rick Landis said about Stone’s A wing. “Repairs are coming along, and it’s going to look nice.”
Assistant Superintendent Lesley Watson brought good news about a Texas Education Agency decision to extend a hold harmless attendance agreement through the end of the school year, providing funds based on last year’s attendance even though numbers are down about 60 students due to the coronavirus.
“If it had gone the other way, it would have cost us about $200,000,” Watson said.
After a discussion about the governor’s recall of a statewide mask mandate, a motion to allow student and staff choice failed on a tie vote with Jeff Martin absent. The district will continue its mask retirement.
In other action, trustees approved waiver requests for missed school days for Feb. 17-19 and a waiver for remote instruction on Feb. 16 because of the winter storm in addition to a resolution allowing employees to be paid for missed days. The board named Guaranty Bank as depository and appointed Steven “Red” Holmes to serve on the Teacher of the Year selection committee.
Stewart gave an update on bond election activities including plans for several service organization presentations. In addition, she noted that early voting (April 19-27) for both the bond election and school board will take place at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Building, 3130 North Main St., Direct Volunteer Fire Department in Sumner, Aaron Parker Elementary in Powderly and at City Hall in Reno. Early weekend voting will be available at all locations between 1 and 4 p.m. on both April 24 and April 25. Election day voting from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. May 1 will take place at the Chadwick Administration Building.
