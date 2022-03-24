Kids, from kindergarteners to sixth graders, took off on a “marathon” Tuesday at the Northeast Texas Trail, but not all at once. And they didn’t have to run the whole race in one day.
Some students opted to take off before the warm-up session at 5:15 p.m., and race lineup at 5:30.
The race “officially” started at 5 p.m., because some participants had soccer practice and other activities so they couldn’t be there for the later lineup at 5:30.
In all, 231 students signed up for the run that they will finish over the next six weeks. On May 17, the participants are scheduled to return to the trail to run 1.2 miles and get their medals after crossing the finish line.
United Way of Lamar County organizers were pleased with the number of students and adults who turned out for the 13th annual event.
“We just love the event. It gives children and their families the chance to get out and be active and it promotes good health,” said Jenny Wilson, the group’s executive director. “This is what it is all about. It is so wonderful to see the big smiles on them as they cross the finish line. It is just a wonderful event.”
The participants will run 25 miles of the event on their own under adult supervision, said Sabrina Rosson, United Way’s education programming coordinator. The students were given a log to chart their miles and a parent, guardian or teacher will verify the accuracy.
“They have to come out to the Trail de Paris to complete the marathon and receive their meal,” Rosson said.
“I think what they get out of it is the satisfaction of completion and it gives them a chance to spend more time with their parents. They get out of the house and get to be more active,” Sossom said.
While the event has been held for kids for 13 years, the United Way took over about three years ago when it absorbed some of the programs of the Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business and Industry, Sossom noted.
Those that came out and registered got T-shirts, a mileage log and a chance for a medal upon satisfactory completion of the run.
“It’s all free for the kids, and we couldn’t do this without out sponsors,” Wilson said.
This year’s sponsors were Brookshire’s, Oncor, Paris Regional Medical Center, Lamar National Bank, Pickle Printing and Quality ER.
