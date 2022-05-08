The Paris ISD board of trustees is expected to name a Givens Elementary principal to the spot left vacant by the resignation of Sheila Ensey when the board meets at noon Tuesday in the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St.
Trustees also are to consider awarding a custodial services contract and to approve out-of-state student travel for Future Problem Solving students to attend competition as well as consider personnel recommendations by the superintendent.
