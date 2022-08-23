Prairiland Patriots logo clean.psd

PATTONVILLE – Prairiland ISD Board of Trustees are expected to meet today to consider adoption of the 2022 property tax rate and the formation of a district-wide police department.

A public hearing to discuss the tax rate will be held prior to any consideration of new business.

