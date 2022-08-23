PATTONVILLE – Prairiland ISD Board of Trustees are expected to meet today to consider adoption of the 2022 property tax rate and the formation of a district-wide police department.
A public hearing to discuss the tax rate will be held prior to any consideration of new business.
Superintendent Jeff Ballard will also give reports on the ongoing construction throughout the district, accountability and property value discussion.
Trustees will consider hiring a security officer to become the district’s new police chief, pending approval of the Prairiland ISD Police Department by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
In other possible action, trustees will consider authorizing the issuance, sale and delivery of unlimited tax school building bonds. Trustees will also consider the 2022-23 athletic handbook.
The board will meet at 7:30 p.m inside the Prairiland ISD Administration Building, 466 FM196, in Pattonville.
