A Frisco favorite, sugaring salon The Sweetest Thing opened a branch in Paris on 2625 NE Loop 286 Saturday morning. Prompted by numerous nearby clients and area demand, the addition offers a unique hair-removal process called sugaring.
Sugaring naturally removes the entire hair follicle, while reducing breakage common to waxing alternatives. A paste composed of sugar, lemon juice and water is heated and applied to the skin, then molded against the direction of hair growth. Unlike wax, the sugar paste maintains its heat and consistency without needing to be heated to levels abrasive for sensitive skin.
“I went through school and then went through all my training with her, and then she was like, let’s get out there, show them how sugaring can be brought closer to this area. She noticed that Paris is really growing with all the new stores and population, so she wanted to get in here, that way people wouldn’t have to drive so far,” location manager Jessie Tucker said.
The Sweetest Thing has two suites, one of which is rented by Elizabeth Mize from Luxe Esthetics and Spa. Luxe Esthetics and Spa offers facials, dermabrasions, eyelash extensions, brow eliminations, spray tanning, teeth whitening and more.
For those hesitant to try sugaring, Tucker encouraged them to give it a shot.
“Sugaring is also good to exfoliate the body, so even if you don’t mind the hair, it’s good to have your body exfoliated, and that’s what sugaring does. It keeps you exfoliated, so to have that glowing, natural skin coming through. So a lot of men do their back or their arms or stuff, because it keeps it much cleaner and exfoliated without the hair,” Tucker said.
“We’re open to any and all who are wanting to try the service. We don’t discriminate,” Mize said.
The businesses will be open Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on and from 2p.m. to 6p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. Appointments can be made at tstsugaring.com or luxeesthetics.spa.site respectively. Those interested can also call Tucker at 972-339-2091 or Mize at 903-287-0484.
