BOGATA - After an executive session, the Rivercrest ISD board of trustees will announce their decision on hiring lone finalist Tiffany Mabe to the superintendent’s position Monday during the board’s meeting in the boardroom at the Rivercrest Junior High, 4100 U.S. 271 South, Bogata.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
The trustees are also set to hear reports from the superintendent and school principals, and hear about the activities of the bands, athletes and other extra
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.