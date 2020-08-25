BONHAM — With no one to speak for or against Fannin County’s proposed property tax rate of 0.589%, commissioners gave it their unanimous approval Monday.
The rate is unchanged from the 2019-20 fiscal year, County Judge Randy Moore noted, adding it is expected to generate $849,051, or 6.71%, more in total tax revenues from properties on the tax roll. The agenda item included a note to property taxpayers that individual taxes may increase at a greater or lesser rate, or may even decrease, based on the change in the taxable value of their property. Property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll is $394,000.
The property tax will fund a portion of the county’s overall $32,147,825 budget, which itself is up $11,739.84 over the 2020 amended budget, according to the county’s proposed budget released in late July.
In other business, an attempt to change the county’s full-time emergency management coordinator position to two part-time positions failed when a motion to take the action went without a second.
Introducing the idea, Moore said he believed the change would enhance the county’s emergency management coordination because one of the two people ready to fill the positions brings extensive knowledge of the work with him. That person would contribute about four hours a week while the other would be scheduled to contribute 26 hours, Moore said. Pay would be set at $20 an hour, and because the positions would be part-time, there would be no medical benefits offered.
Commissioners worried about the county’s liability if a coordinator was injured while working, and one speaker voiced concern about the pay for a new employee, saying some county employees have worked for years and don’t earn $20 an hour. Commissioners also worried that because the positions would be contracted to a certain amount of hours, the county could find itself without an emergency management coordinator should there be more than one emergency.
“As the Emergency Management Director, I can tell you that this would probably be, in my opinion, one of the best setups that we've had for emergency management for a while,” Moore said in an attempt to allay fears of the change. He added the county could return the spot to a permanent position if the new set up did not work out. “I really would like to see this work, guys. I’d like to try.”
Although Fannin County’s emergency management coordinator position will remain full time, state guidelines allow coordinators to be volunteers or to be employed part time or full time, Moore said.
