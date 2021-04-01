BONHAM — Low interest rates aren’t helping county savings and investments. That’s the message delivered to Fannin County Commissioners on Tuesday by County Treasurer David Woodson.
The county’s nine TexPool accounts earned a total $121.89 interest in February, and ended the month with a balance of $3,684,153.95. The county’s 2018 Go Bonds earned just $9.47 interest on $9,086.27 while the operating business money funds earned $65.73 with a balance of $428,496.27. The 2020 Bond earned the greatest amount, $973.47, ending the month with an $8,289,416.56 balance, according to Woodson’s report.
Commissioner Dean Lackey sounded thankful for any interest earnings after reading a recent Wall Street Journal report on negative interest rates in Europe.
“In Europe ... they’re actually paying you to borrow money,” he said.
The Wall Street Journal’s March 25 report featured Paula Cristina Santos, who is paid by the bank for having a mortgage. “Her interest rate fluctuates, but right now it is around minus 0.25%,” the report stated, adding that although she’s still paying the principal on a roughly $380,000 loan, she received $45 in negative interest in March.
“It may get worse here yet,” Lackey warned.
Also as part of Tuesday’s agenda, commissioners heard from Fannin County Adult Probation director Corey Baker about upcoming bills for the Bond Supervision salary. The commissioners in February moved Bond Supervision from the county to the state-operated Adult Probation office, as requested by Baker and Bond Supervisor Donna Lester. It’s a move intended to help lessen the workload on Lester, who was seeing 40 to 50 people per day, adding 30 to 40 cases per month and answering seemingly endless phone calls.
As part of the agreement, the county will continue to pay Lester’s salary and for office, testing and training needs. Baker said the amount for April would be $5,200, although because April is a three paycheck month, that amount would be $7,000, County Auditor Alicia Whipple said.
The deal also requires the county to continue to receive bond supervision funds in the form of periodic checks from Adult Probation.
In other business, commissioners opted to purchase new asset and infrastructure management software from Cartegraph for all county precincts. The county will contract with the company for two years to lock in a multi-year savings, and training costs will be included.
The software purchase comes a month after commissioners eliminated the commissioners’ assistant position, which was closed with the retirement of former assistant Suzanne Stowe in February. Stowe kept track of county road records, and without the position, commissioners need the software to do the task themselves. The funds for program, which comes at a cost of $5,380, to be split between the four precincts, likely will come from the savings of eliminating Stowe’s former position.
In brief action Tuesday, commissioners also set the speed limit of CR 4945 in Leonard to 30 mph, as requested by Commissioner A.J. Self. He said there’s a wedding venue there, and as traffic has increased, residents along the road are complaining. Commissioners unanimously approved the speed limit.
Commissioners also unanimously authorized the sale of fireworks in Fannin County for April 21, San Jacinto Day, from April 16-21. Sales could be cut short if the Texas Fire Service determines drought conditions exist in the county. Otherwise, sales are authorized until midnight April 21.
