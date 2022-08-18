During Monday’s Bogata City Council meeting, 10 single-family homes owned by proprietor Andrew Deaton were approved to be moved to a property on Clarksville Street, according to Bogata Mayor Larry Hinsley.
Deaton, a Bogata-native, said he is happy to be able to bring additional housing to the City of Bogata, but there is work to be done before that can happen.
“We gotta clear and do some cleaning on the lot,” Deaton said, adding that it would be “about two months” before the homes are transported to the property. “We gotta take out a few trees and lay down some gravel to make a road.”
Deaton said the lot housed two homes, but one burned and the remaining trailer home is being relocated.
“Basically, we have a big double lot and wanted to do something with it,” he said. “(The city council) approved what we asked for, as far as moving some houses in there, and I know the (agenda) mentioned modular homes. These aren’t actually modular homes. These are pier-and-beam houses that were built on-site at another guy’s rental complex.”
Deaton said the homes would be transferred from Mt. Pleasant and will need cosmetic work.
“They do need cosmetic work, but structurally, everything is fine,” he said.
Deaton said he plans to make various upgrades to the homes, including new floors, countertops, plumbing, central heat and air, and paint.
Deaton, who will operate the property as Renewed Hope Homes, LLC, said he’ll begin to move the homes to the property in the next few months.
He said the average size of the homes is roughly 780 square feet and will cost around $700 per month to rent.
Hinsley said the city is inching closer to a finalized budget as the council held a budget workshop Monday.
“We’re on target to finish the budget by the end of August,” Hinsley said. “We’ll be ready to present (the budget) to the public on Sept. 19. That’s what we’re shooting for.”
Hinsley also said Bogata Public Works Director Wyatt Bush is retiring after three decades as the city’s head of streets, water and other public service departments.
“Our longtime waterworks director of 30-plus years is retiring on (Friday, August 19),” Hinsley said, adding that the city would be proclaiming Friday as Wyatt Bush Day.
The city is holding a “meet-and-greet celebration” of his tenure at noon Friday at the Bogata Community Center, 206 2nd Street NW.
