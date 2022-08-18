Bogata City sign

City of Bogata

 By Kim Cox

During Monday’s Bogata City Council meeting, 10 single-family homes owned by proprietor Andrew Deaton were approved to be moved to a property on Clarksville Street, according to Bogata Mayor Larry Hinsley.

Deaton, a Bogata-native, said he is happy to be able to bring additional housing to the City of Bogata, but there is work to be done before that can happen.

