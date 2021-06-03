ROXTON — Ask most 9-year-old girls where they would like to go on vacation, and the reply might just be “Disneyworld” or some other theme park. Ask Atlas Musick, and the reply will definitely be “mining minerals in Utah.”
Atlas has a passion for rocks, nature and animals. But the rocks and minerals are way out front.
Atlas and her parents, Mary and Ken Musick, live near Roxton on a pleasant piece of land. There are goats, chickens and vegetable gardens, a creek for her to play in and idyllic surroundings.
Meeting the curly haired, sparkling, brown-eyed girl reveals an infectious enthusiasm for her chosen hobby. It’s impossible not to be swept up in her world of rockhounding.
Big brown eyes dance with delight as she holds forth a bewildering variety of minerals and stones. The names simply flow, uncontainable from her smiling lips in a litany of happiness.
“Chalcanthite, fluorite, red barrel, searle topaz, pink topaz, bixbite” are a few of the stones she can talk about knowledgeably.
“Did you know sapphires and rubies are the same stone? It’s the minerals in them that makes them blue or red,” she imparts.
One of the first offerings she makes is a fragile looking crystal called sunstone. She explains that the unassuming crystal turns yellow and almost glows in sunlight.
Her room has a lot of color. A multicolored rug, turquoise curtains and a purple wall show a feminine touch, but instead of preteen band posters and toys, the walls are covered in glass-fronted cases containing her treasures. Properly labeled, arranged attractively and brightly lit, the array is dazzling. Interspersed are butterflies, a few found feathers and turtle shells.
The Musicks returned from mining in Utah a few weeks ago. While there, they dug at several locations. Atlas happily recounted digging for malachite and red barrel crystals, geodes and pink topaz.
They returned with multiple five-gallon buckets of treasure. Now, she and her dad are happily cracking geodes and cataloging what they find.
Geodes were created when gas bubbles with moisture inside were hurled from a volcanic eruption. Plain round rocks outside, chiseling one open is the ultimate treasure hunt for her. Inside, fine, needle-like tines or delicate shaped crystals are revealed in an array of colors.
When asked when she first became interested in her rocky hobby, she said, “almost as soon as I could walk.”
At preschool one day, she sat in the shade on the playground and began sifting through the stones there. She was hooked.
Both Atlas and her mom, Mary, have Ehlers-Dandros Syndrome. This means they must deal with weakened connective tissue, surgery on joints and other issues. But having EDS doesn’t define who they are, and it doesn’t curtail their lives.
Mary is a school teacher, but because of the condition has retired and is homeschooling Atlas, who is finishing up fourth grade.
Atlas learns a lot about her chosen field online. She loves watching “The Crystal Collector.” She takes rock and mineral classes.
One of the first trips they took was to North Carolina to search for crystals. They have, of course, been up to Arkansas and Oklahoma rockhounding.
“I want to go to Colorado,” the 9-year-old said with a smile. “I’m almost 10, you know.”
One cabinet is filled with some rather ordinary looking specimens. But when the curtains are pulled and the lights turned off, Atlas puts a black light on them and a whole new aspect is revealed. Neon greens and purples, golden glows and hot pinks blaze forth. The child never fails to feel the magic of this.
“You can’t really touch these,” she said, pointing to another shelf. “These are fibrous. This is cyanotrichite, it’s fuzzy and if you handle it much, the fuzz comes off.”
But there are plenty of other offerings she shares, from tiny crystals to good-sized rocks. She buys quite a few of her favorites. To have money to do this, she came up with a fundraiser last Christmas. She learned to make soaps patterned after one of her favorite crystals. The colorful, beautifully scented soaps contain a small stone in the center. They sold really well, and the money went to add to her collection.
Faithfully following Atlas will be a small mixed-breed dog named Buckbee and an enormous Great Dane who answers to Hub. Inside or out, they are her shadows.
Outside, she slipped on rubber boots and ran to gather big brown eggs from the chicken coop, scratch a goat chin or two and dashed back to express her thanks for the visit. A cat named KiKi rolled over for a quick tummy rub, and Atlas was ready to go catalog some more of the Utah finds.
“I want to be a geologist,” she said.
And it’s impossible to not believe in her dream. A few years down the road, it’s easy to imagine Atlas Musick teaching at a university. Her total positivity, her enthusiasm and passion for the subject of geology will infect her students with the same joy and love she feels because her intelligence and devotion doesn’t seem fleeting. No, her dedication is, dare we say, rock solid.
