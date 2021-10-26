Several changes are in store for Red River Valley voters after Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed this year’s redistricting maps.
Lawmakers are tasked every 10 years with drawing up redistricting maps correlating with the national census. The maps were approved along partisan lines in both chambers of the Texas Legislature during this year’s third special session, which ended Oct. 19.
The only change affecting all four Red River Valley counties — Lamar, Fannin, Red River and Delta — will be for the State Board of Education. The counties are now part of District 9, which stretches from Grayson County to the west to Bowie County in the east and from the Red River to the north to Angelina County to the south. The district is represented by Keven Ellis.
This year’s maps make the Red River Valley part of District 12, which would push further west to Cooke County and go south to include parts of Dallas and its suburbs, including McKinney, Plano, Frisco and Richardson, while contracting north to bottom out in Hopkins and Hunt counties. The district’s eastern southern boundary also would contract to just Red River and Bowie counties. Republican Pam Little of Fairview is the District 12 representative.
Area superintendents were sorry to lose Ellis as a representative, but hopeful their new board member would be as good.
“Keven Ellis is great for public schools. He is pro public schools. I hate to lose him as he has been good for us,” said Jeff Ballard, superintendent of Prairiland ISD. “I hope the new one is just as good.”
Detroit ISD Superintendent Kathie Thompson is also hopeful the move into a new district will be a boost for her school district.
“I would hate to lose Keven Ellis as Lamar County’s State Board of Education representative. He always put the needs of students first above politics or party affiliation. We need more statesmen like Keven Ellis and less politicians,” he said.
Chisum ISD Superintendent Tommy Chalaire and North Lamar ISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart also said they will miss Ellis’ leadership. With Ellis, “kids come first,” Chalaire said.
“Lamar County is fortunate in that it will continue to be served by a leader of the Texas SBOE. In January 2021, Pam Little was elected by fellow members as vice chair of the SBOE and her leadership role will run through January 2023. We deeply appreciate Dr. Ellis and his continued service to Texas and we look forward to getting better acquainted with Ms. Little and sharing the strengths and needs of Lamar County students,” Stewart said.
Texas Senate
While Lamar and Red River counties are already part of Senate District 1, represented by Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, redistricting expanded the district to include Fannin, Delta and Hopkins counties. Fannin, Delta and Hopkins counties were in District 2, represented by Sen. Bob Hall, R-Rockwall.
Delta County Judge Jason Murray said he looked forward to building a new relationship with Hughes.
“I feel like he will work hard for us, if we need it,” Murray said. “He’ll be great for Delta County.”
Fannin County Judge Randy Moore and Hughes did not respond by press time.
Texas House
The Red River Valley counties have been and will continue to be in Texas House District 1, which is represented by Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston. The district changed, however, to exclude Franklin County while picking up Morris and Cass counties.
“We had to change my district. We had to add people. We needed to add 20,000 to 30,000 people to get to the cutoff for the number of people to represent,” VanDeaver said of the change that will increase his district’s land size by 924 square miles.
“I hate losing Franklin. There are some good people there,” he said. “They will be well served by Reggie Smith.”
VanDeaver noted the new configuration of his district will give him more ground to cover, but feels he has a heads up on the situation.
“I already have a few good relationships with them,” he said of the two counties that the new House map adds to his district. “I am going to make an extra effort to meet all the new voters.”
U.S. Congress
Congressional Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Rockwall, now has a much different looking District 4.
Much of District 4 south of Lamar County to the east of Saltillo and Greenwood is cut away, and the new lines sever Red River County and Bowie counties into northern and southern halves, with Fallon representing the northern rural portions.
Cut away from District 4 in Red River County are Detroit, Clarksville and cities to their south. They will fall into Congressional District 1, represented by Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Pittsburg.
The county split is not sitting well with Red River County officials.
“I am very concerned over the fact that Red River County has been split. Two representatives for one county; I am in hopes that they will both work for the betterment of the people and the entire county,” Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing said. “I am sorry to hear that we will no longer have Pat Fallon representing us. I feel he was interested in our city, county and the people here and did make his presence known. We look forward to working with Louie Gohmert and welcome him to our city.
County Judge L.D. Williamson agreed.
“Having two districts in Red River cuts down our votes,” he said.
