Paris Economic Development Corp. directors gave staff authority to seek proposals for a line of credit at a Tuesday meeting, perhaps a prerequisite for borrowing money from the city in an attempt to save the economic engine money while providing added revenue to city coffers.
The idea to lower the interest rate PEDC currently pays locally on borrowed funds and to increase the amount of interest the city receives on investments has been discussed in the past by both Paris City Council and the PEDC board.
At an April 12 meeting, city councilors directed staff to obtain a secured loan of some type backed by land or perhaps a line of credit in the amount of money the organization plans to borrow from the city.
Once offers for a line of credit are secured, the item will be brought back to PEDC directors with the expectation that the board will give direction to its attorney to meet with city staff to further negotiate a possible loan.
The PEDC board also authorized the executive director to contact state lawmakers in opposition to legislation that would curtail tax abatement for future solar-related projects as well as for industries already here that may want to add solar in the future.
In particular, Senate Bill 1256, if passed, would prevent ad valorem tax abatement for properties on which renewable energy is constructed, present or installed, executive director Maureen Hammond told the board.
“We’ve seen the impact of solar projects in Lamar County,” Hammond said. “And the way the bill was written, if we had a major manufacturer in Paris that had one solar panel installed, they would not be eligible for tax abatements.”
In other business, directors approved minutes from a March 16 meeting along with March financial statements, which show cash at $1.65 million. March sales tax revenue totaled $130,000, which is $17,000 higher than a year ago, Hammond said in giving the financial report in the absence of Treasurer Mihir Pankaj.
“Plans are to convert $243,000 to cash in the next 60 days from taxes receivable,” Hammond said. “You’ll see $1.27 million in total liabilities, which has been reduced from last month, and reflects the sale of 37 acres of land to TxDOT, and about $248,000 we paid down on the principal of that loan.
“Most expense items are under budget, or tracking with budget,” Hammond continued. “We are six months into the budget, and overall, we’re higher in revenue and under expenses so we’re tracking well for the year.”
