Paris Junior College’s Board of Regents are to consider and take action on tuition and fees for the 2022-23 school year when they meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the college, 2400 Clarksville St.
Also on the agenda is action to waive a portion of dual credit tuition and fees, various reports including January’s financial report and the 2020 accountability report, and an executive session to discuss personnel and the board’s annual evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.