Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is expected to declare the week of Oct. 3-9 as National 4-H Week, approve the use of the courthouse parking lot as a staging area for the Festival of Pumpkins on Oct. 23, and will be asked to approve interlocal agreements with neighboring jurisdictions for disaster assistance and a 10-acre subdivision in Precinct 3 when the court meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Public hearings are scheduled to review technology plans for both district and county clerk offices along with $10 records filing fees. The court also is to set 2022 Sheriff’s Office and Constable fees for 2022.
Commissioners also are expected to approve up to $34,681 to partially fund a staff person to work for the Department of Family and Protective Services to provide services for Lamar County children.
Other agenda items include a resolution to prohibit weapons on county property, appoint a director for the Lamar County Appraisal District, approve certificate pay for the jail records clerk, and consider the lease or sale of roughly two acres of land located at 9216 FM 195 adjacent to property owned by Randy and Marsha Upchurch.
