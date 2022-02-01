CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville City Council will discuss whether to place “little libraries” at Fireman’s Park and other locations around town in an effort to help the Red River County Library get books to more area children when members meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 800 W. Main St.
Council members will also discuss getting a clarifier for the sewer plant and the restructured TXU agreements.
Councillors are scheduled to enter into executive session to review and interview more applicants for the city manager and city secretary positions.
