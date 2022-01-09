CitySquare Paris will return to its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday as staff
returns from Covid-19 absences, executive direc- tor Derald Bulls said.
Three staff members were out this week due to Covid-19 and a fourth was awaiting a test Friday, prompting the organi- zation to shift down in hours of service tempo- rarily, Bulls said. Despite the shortened hours, CitySquare Paris contin- ued to offer access to wash- ers and dryers, showers, hot meals, clothes, shoes and household goods and coats.
“Fingers crossed and prayers answered, we will be back to full staff by the end of next week and work- ing to plan for the next ‘cold spell’ of Texas weath- er,” Bulls said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.