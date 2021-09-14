Focus Care Inc.’s FEV Tutor will be helping Paris ISD’s fourth through eighth grade students who failed a part or parts of the state’s State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, tests last school year.
The company and its pricing — $26 per hour per student for one-on-one tutoring and $15 per hour per student for small group three-on-one tutoring — was approved during a special meeting early Monday morning. The contract’s final cost remains up in the air as the district is negotiating a percentage to be withheld pending Focus Care’s ability to meet specific goals, such as the number of students who show improvement, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon said. The contract also has an option for the district to use the company again in the next school year, if needed.
“That’s another part of the contract. If you get us this amount of growth in our kids, then we’ll continue to do business with you. Otherwise, we won’t,” Dixon told trustees.
State law, specifically House Bill 4545, requires school districts to provide 30 hours of intervention tutoring for any student who failed a STAAR test subject. In Paris ISD, there were about 1,000 students requiring intervention tutoring, Dixon said during a previous meeting.
On Monday, Dixon told trustees the district will determine whether a student will need one-on-one tutoring or small group tutoring based on their “tier.” Tier 3 students are those who struggled the most, and they will be chosen for the one-on-one tutoring, Dixon said. Students will have the same tutor throughout the use of the program and sessions will be recorded so students can go back and review material and so district administrators can ensure the company is meeting Paris ISD’s goals.
The district plans to use a portion of its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III and American Rescue Plan Act funds to help fund tutoring. Paris ISD’s entitlement is more than $10.66 million to be spent over the next three school years.
Paris High School opted against using the tutoring service and is instead using district staff to provide tutoring to students who need it, Dixon said. All campuses have built time into their days for tutoring to take place, she added.
