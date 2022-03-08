For the second consecutive year, Paris ISD is losing more than $1 million in state funding as Texas Comptroller’s Office property values dwarf local appraisals.
The district was dealt a $2.7 million blow in February 2021 after the state’s report came in hundreds of millions of dollars higher than property values provided by the Lamar County Appraisal District when, five months prior, trustees set the school district’s budget. An appeal restored about $1.9 million, but not until August or September — months after the district’s fiscal year ended.
Last month, the district saw state funding drop $1.5 million as state values came in $240 million higher than valuations by the Lamar County Appraisal District, business manager Tish Holleman told trustees Monday night. The difference this year is the district prepared for the discrepancy, and as a result it can cover the loss much more effectively during this year’s appeal than last year, she said.
“They have upped our state certified values from $1.026 billion to $1.2 — closer to $1.3 billion. So, it went up $240 million,” Holleman said.
The Lamar County Appraisal District has made an effort to raise valuations to within 95% of the Comptroller’s Office valuations, as required by state law. As required by the Texas Property Tax Code, the appraisal district must appraise property at 100% of “fair market value.” The Comptroller’s Property Value Study, a state-mandated assessment performed at least once every two years to determine the total taxable value of all property in each school district in the state, is used by the Texas Commissioner of Education to distribute funds so school districts have roughly the same number of dollars to spend per student, regardless of the school district’s property wealth.
Until February, the state’s funding formula showed Paris ISD’s local funding requirement was $7.8 million, but when the new values were inserted, that jumped to $10.4 million, she said. When the district set its budget in May 2021, trustees estimated an increase in the state certified values and set a tax rate that, while lower than the previous year’s tax rate, would still generate about $10 million in tax revenue, Holleman said. As a result, the district will not have to adjust its budget to the extent it did when the state pulled funding in the last fiscal year, she said.
“OK, we know where we are. We’re OK,” she said, adding tax collections this year have been strong and nearly 81% of taxes have been collected year-to-date. “We’ve still got to get out of the situation that every year we reappraise locally, we get our values where we think they’re right, but state values come in up here and our funding drops, and then we’ve got to appeal and we wait for the funding. Right now, it’s a yo-yo that’s not particularly healthy.”
In other business, trustees heard the district’s enrollment, as of Feb. 14, was 3,738. That’s down 39 from the same time last year, but up 21 from the last day of the last school year, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon reported.
Paris High School students also tested above average on the SAT and ACT, she said. The mean SAT score for local students was 1067, while the Texas score was 1003 and the national score was 1060. On the ACT, local students had an average score of 20.5 while the state’s average was 20.1, she said.
Trustees also moved their April meeting from April 25 to April 18.
