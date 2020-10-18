CLARKSVILLE — With only 18 days left until the Nov. 3 general election, congressional candidate Lou Antonelli has released a 10-point platform of legislative issues he’d like to see enacted if elected.
The Libertarian Party nominee in the Texas 4th district, Antonelli said “I sat down and wrote up a set of specific actions I’d take if elected in response to feedback I’ve heard on the campaign trail. I believe it addresses the serious concerns I’ve heard from people.”
The platform, in brief, states:
1. Term limits – No local, state or federal official can serve more than three cumulative terms in office.
2. Eliminate gerrymandering – Legislative districts must be drawn by a bi-partisan commission and be compact and contiguous.
3. Campaign spending limits – Candidates cannot spend more in running for an office than the office pays in annual salary.
4. Electoral college reform – Electoral votes will be cast on the basis of the candidate that carried each congressional district, and not the whole state.
5. Abolish the Federal Reserve Bank.
6. Legalize marijuana – Tax it at the same level at alcohol and tobacco, use the revenue to reduce debt.
7. Cut the federal payroll by 1% every year for 50 years until it is halved.
8. Adopt an Amendment to the Constitution stating all federal laws and regulations must be applied and enforced regardless of race, religion, sex, national origin or color.
9. Investigate the Democratic Party under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act for ongoing and systemic electoral fraud.
10. Abolish Obamacare.
Antonelli faces off in the general election against Republican Pat Fallon of Sherman, Democrat Russell Foster of Sherman and write-in Tracy Jones of Texarkana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.