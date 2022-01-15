By Mary Madewell
For decades, air handling units and other equipment that serve the heating and air conditioning system at Lamar County Courthouse have sat atop the building, bringing forceful vibrations and weight to the rooftop and structure below. Although costly, that situation may change as indicated by discussion this past week by county commissioners.
A pipe burst in the system from an early January freeze sent water flowing through the four story building, a stark reminder of the danger rooftop equipment presents. Along with damage caused by lightning strikes and regular maintenance work on units, constant rooftop vibration may have contributed to a longtime problem with courthouse leaks.
Commissioners Ronnie Bass and Alan Skidmore brought information to Commissioners’ Court on Monday about the possible relocation of all rooftop equipment to the ground in an area near the north parking lot, and Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell recommended a capital improvement project for possible equipment relocation be placed as a regular item on future agendas.
“We want the public to know what we are trying to do,” Bass said. “This is just discussion only because it’s going to be a huge project, and it’s going to be costly.”
“We want to work together as a team on this, so anytime one of the commissioners has something new to present, or just wants to rehash what we’ve discussed, there will be an agenda item to do that,” Bell said.
Before the latest incident with the pipe burst, Bass said he and Skidmore toured the roof with Texas Historical Commission architect James Malanaphy, who serves as project reviewer for the commission’s courthouse preservation program.
“I really feel there’s a lot of funding out there that will help up and not use our local tax dollars,” Bass said as he shared information about architects and engineers who work closely with the Texas Historical Commission on courthouse projects. Peppered by questions from Bell, Skidmore shared information about the rooftop equipment and how he thought relocation could be accomplished during an already budgeted courthouse capital improvement project that includes a new roof and an air filtration system to relieve negative air pressure within the building, long thought to be a contributing factor to courthouse leaks.
“If we play our cards right, we can have that system installed and move the equipment to the ground,” Skidmore said.
History of leaks
As recently as May 2021, Lamar County District Clerk Shawntel Golden appealed to Commissioners’ Court to find the leak that has plagued fourth floor offices on and off since 2006 when county officials moved back into the historic courthouse after its $9 million restoration.
As a result, Texas Historical Commission architect Malanaphy toured the courthouse roof at which time equipment relocation was discussed, according to information Bass shared on Monday.
A direct lightning strike to the roof in May 2018 is believed to be the cause of recent courthouse roof leaks thought to be fixed when then contractor Brad Archer with Archer Design & Construction completed work on a $632,000 Texas Historical Commission matching grant to fix water infiltration problems and repair interior damage. Fourth floor offices remained free of major leaks until the spring of 2020 when Golden again began reporting significant water damage, according to newspaper reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.