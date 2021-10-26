The first week of early voting went well, said Shawn Weemes, Red River County clerk. There are a little over 8,000 registered voters in the county, she said.
Voters in the Clarksville ISD are deciding the fate of a $16.8 million bond to make improvements to district facilities.
Also on the ballot are eight proposed amendments to the state constitution.
At the end of Saturday in the first week of voting, 705 people had voted in the Women’s Exhibit Building at 1159 Fairground Road, where early voting continues through Friday.
To find your polling place for the Nov. 2 election day voting, go to co.red-river.tx.us.
