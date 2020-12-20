DALLAS — Paris native Aaron Z. Tobin will become the 112th president of the Dallas Bar Association in January, according to an announcement by the 148-year-old organization of more than 11,000 lawyers in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
The son of the late Dr. Morris Tobin and Chris Norton, former Paris nurse practitioner, now lives in Dallas and credits the foundation he received at North Lamar for his success as an attorney.
“I would not be where I am today if it were not for the teachers at North Lamar,” Tobin said, recalling the help he received from chemistry teacher Trudy Hilliard during his freshman year at University of Texas-Austin.
Tobin later transferred from the University of Texas and received a degree from the University of Kentucky before earning his jurisdiction degree from Southern Methodist School of Law in Dallas in 2000. He began practice, and by 2007 had established his own firm. In 2017, Tobin merged his firm with another group to become Condon Tobin Sladek Thornton Nerenberg, a firm with 28 practicing attorneys.
Tobin joined the Dallas Bar board of directors in 2012 and was elected chairman in 2017. He has served as chair of numerous committees and served as co-chair of the 2012-2013 Campaign for Equal Access to Justice. He is a fellow of the Dallas Bar Foundation and the Texas Bar Foundation, and a life fellow of the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers Foundation.
In addition to his bar service, Tobin is a Master at the Patrick E. Higginbotham American Inn of Court, has served on the board of directors for The Conservancy, as a volunteer for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of North Texas, and as a co-chair, Affair of the Art, Junior Associates, of the Dallas Museum of Art. He has received numerous professional awards.
He and his wife, Jennifer, have two children, an 8-year-old daughter and a 4-year old son.
