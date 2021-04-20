The April session of the Lamar County Grand Jury handed down 23 true bills including several for drug offenses, a couple for burglaries and a number of aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon.
Those indicted include the following:
Anthony Jabari Akens,, felon in possession of a firearm.
Kelly Don Brown, assault of a family/household member with prior conviction.
Brad Michael Eardley, burglary of a building, habitual offender,
Norma Jean Fulright, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, repeat offender.
Kemonte Cantrell Gordon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Tony Ray House, delivery of controlled substance, 4 to 200 grams.
Richard Allen Kinnard, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Damon Earl Layton, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Ronnie Dale Lester Jr., felon in possession of firearm, habitual offender; theft of firearm, habitual offender.
John William Mason, two counts failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Mark LaKeith McAllister, possession of controlled substance, 1 to 4 grams; two counts felon in possession of firearm.
Jordan Jeremiah Monterrubio, burglary of a vehicle, two or more convictions.
Rodrius Ramon Morgan, aggravated assault with a dead weapon, repeat offender; two counts assault family/house member with prior conviction.
William Daniel Morgan, evading arrest with vehicle, repeat offender.
Dakota Seth Murley, possession with intent to deliver 4 to 200 grams.
Deonta Deojon Penny, possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram; evading arrest with prior conviction.
Ashley Matilda Perez, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Jerrica Michael Sims, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Ashlee Yvonne Wade, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Billy Wayne Wallace, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Darrell Allen Willis, false statement property/credit $30,000 to $150,000; fraudulent use/possession of identification, less than five items.
Kilee Savannah Woods, possession with intent to deliver, less than 4 grams.
Danny Mack Young, burglary of a building, habitual offender.
