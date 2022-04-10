Growing up in a family of business people, young Matthew Koenig headed over to the Liberty National Bank table, while Xavier Jackson was unsure of where to go until an X-ray at a Paris Junior College table caught his eye.
The two eighth-grade students from Paris Junior High School were part of the group of Lamar and Red River county junior high students taking part in the Seventh Annual LEAP Youth Career Expo on Friday in Paris’ Love Civic Center.
“This is to help introduce eighth-grade students to local employers and local training programs as they prepare to enter high school,” said Bart Spivey, the project director for Workforce Solutions for Northeast Texas. “They will soon start to make some coursework decisions that relate to careers. This gives them a boost. They know what mom and dad do, but this will help them get an understanding of the variety of careers that are out there,
Sommer Dear, the counselor at Paris Junior High School, helped organize the event and agreed with Spivey.
“This gives students the opportunity to explore different career opportunities and visit with businesses in our community,”she said. “We do this to get them thinking about what they like and what they don’t like.”
She said it is something the students enjoy doing and is thankful that area businesses give their time to answer the students’ questions.
“I am thankful that the businesses came out to give the students a chance to interact with their companies,” Dear said.
Jackson had questions for the mentors at the PJC radiology table.
Heather Unruh of PJC told Jackson that radiology technologists are “the eyes and ears of the radiologist.”
“We imagine the patient, so that the radiologist can diagnose the problem,” she said.
“I want to do what they do,” Jackson said.
“I am kind of looking at banking. I feel that I would like to work as a loan officer so I am looking into banking,” Koenig said.
Keleigh Franklin, along with others, was at the Liberty table to give guidance.
“We are answering questions, but we are giving them advice for what they would need to do for their future in the banking industry,” she said.
At another health profession related table, Jan Campbell, an RN at Paris Regional Medical Center, and others were showing students how to perform hands-on CPR.
“We are offering encouragement to pursue a career in health care such as nursing, medicine or paramedic,” she said,
At another table PJC instructor Chris Malone was explaining to students computer-aided design and 3D printing, and how they could use that technology in careers they pursue, he said.
Nearby, Mike Tibbets and Brandon Dusenberry of Hayter Engineering were explaining the education and training needed to land a job in the civil engineering field.
At another table Scelena Bell and Jennifer Hatch of Pilgrim’s told of the job possibilities at their Mount Pleasant company.
“We process chicken from egg to plate,” she told students. “When you eat at Chick-fil-A, that chicken was processed at Pilgrim’s.”
Jasmyn Pruner and Shanelle Johns were both fascinated by the offerings at the Kimberly-Clark table.
“I hope I get to go to college to be an engineer to design diapers at Kimberly-Clark,” she said.
“They showed us the basics of what they had to do to make a diaper,” Johns said. The process intrigued her, too.
“I hope to go into engineering to make stuff for kids that they need,” she said.
Teachers were appreciative of the expo’s benefit to their students.
“They get an idea of what is out there and what kind of education and real life skills they will need,” said MacKenzie Langston an eighth-grade history teacher at PJH.
“They get exposure to some of the different opportunities in the community,” said Jesseca McGlasson, also a history teacher at PJH. “We will definitely have some follow-up to see what they say about today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.