A freshman male student was found with a loaded handgun and more ammunition at Chisum High School today shortly before 11:17 a.m., according to Chisum ISD superintendent Tommy Chalaire.
"We made sure we got the gun and we secured it," Chalaire said in a phone call from The Paris News. "We made sure all students were safe."
The student was arrested, taken into custody and transported to a facility outside the county, he said.
