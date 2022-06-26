CLARKSVILLE – Red River County Commissioners began the 2022-23 budget process with two workshops on Wednesday and Thursday in the County Annex downtown.
While it is still early in the budget process, the county hopes to give all county employees a 3% raise in the coming fiscal year, County Judge L.D. Williamson said.
At the Wednesday workshop, the county commissioners went over some preliminary budgets prepared by department heads.
Williamson reminded everyone that the numbers being discussed were all just proposals and would remain that way until the county can set a tax rate based on the property tax evaluation which will come from the tax assessor. The assessed property values will have to be certified by July 25 and then the rate will be calculated by Aug. 8.
Most all of the departments turned in increases on their budget proposals for the commissioners to study before coming up with a final draft for the county budget.
Most of the increases come in the form of higher insurance rates for hospitalization and the county’s police for longevity pay. That pay scale is based on giving each employee an extra $50 for each year of service, but topping out at seven years.
The county jail is facing an ever increasing grocery budget, Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell said.
“It is still going every week,” he said. “That jail is staying full.”
County extension agent Meko Carder asked that her part-time employee get a raise to $10 an hour.
“She is very creative,” Carder told the commission. “She is phenomenal. She is constantly coming up with something creative.”
The commissioners’ work will begin in earnest after the effective tax rate is set in August when the commissioner will seek to create a budget that brings in enough revenue to cover the planned expenses for running the county.
