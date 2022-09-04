The sixth annual Hatch Chile Festival at Market Square Farmers and Artisans Market roasted its way to yet another successful year.
Dozens of vendors selling everything from chiles and other produce, cuts of beef, linens, custom knives, pens and jewelry, homemade ice cream, and plenty of other wares packed the columns of the farmers market.
Named for the chile capital of the world, Hatch, N.M., the annual festival was started by vendor Ron Preusse, who said he started the festival after visiting New Mexico for most of his life.
“For 50 years now, they’ve been having a big chile festival,” Preusse said. “So we thought, ‘Why not do something like that (in Paris?)’”
Preusse said he first brought chiles to the market in 2014 before suggesting the festival to City of Paris Main Street Coordinator Cheri Bedford the following year.
“I ordered some small batches (of chiles) from Brookshire’s just to see what would happen,” Preusse said.
The five bags of chiles Preusse bought to roast were bought in just an hour, he said, and the rest is history.
“We just thought it would be something new and different for Paris,” he said. “A lot of people didn’t know what they were. It’s good to be unique.”
Preusse said he brought 60 sacks, or 2,100 pounds, of chiles for this year’s festival and around 1 p.m. Saturday he was close to running out.
Mariachi Quetzal, a Denton ensemble that originated at North Texas University in 2008, entertained the large crowd with traditional mariachi music, as well as rearranged hits from Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, and even older artists like Stevie Wonder and Elvis.
“We don’t play too many farmers markets,” said band leader Jason Molina. “We love playing these kinds of events, because maybe people have heard mariachi before, or maybe they have an idea of mariachi in their head, but it’s not quite what they expect.”
Local businesses and vendors included Paris Plant Shop, Reflections Glass & Gifts, Common Cents, Tim’s Pens, Pappy’s Peppers, and Aspen Creek Inventions, among others.
Bedford estimated 1,500 attended this year’s chile festival.
“It’s our busiest one yet,” she said with a smile.
