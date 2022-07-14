Paris Police Dept. stock

A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning took the life of a 27-year-old man and left a passenger in need of medical attention.

Traveling westbound, the driver left the roadway on the north side of the 500 block of Pine Bluff Street in a 1988 Chevrolet pickup. The vehicle struck a cluster of trees and a house, according to the incident report from the Paris Police Department.

First responders, including police officers, firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene at 5:34 a.m., and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was extricated from the truck and taken to Paris Regional Medical Center.

Curtis Garrett, the Paris PD Public Information Officer, said the cause of the crash is unknown and still under investigation.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

