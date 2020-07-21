Right now Chisum ISD is examining not only plans to come back to school safely, but the budgeting process as well.
“We are deep in the budgeting process,” Superintendent Tommy Chalaire informed the board at Monday’s school board meeting.
The district is the only one in Lamar County that presents its budget Sept. 1 each year instead of earlier in the summer. During the meeting, the board agreed to the purchase of attendance credit. Chalaire said Chisum ISD is considered a property-rich district by the state, and some of the money it gathers in taxes goes back to the state government. This agreement covers that.
After coming out of executive session, the board approved a 3% raise for the salaries of the cafeteria director, maintenance workers and director, bus drivers, business office assistants, technology director and technology technician, principals and assistant principals and school resource officer, Chalaire said.
The Chisum ISD board agreed to a slight increase in the cost of lunch for the 2020-21 school year.
“Lunch went up 10 cents,” Chalaire said.
Breakfast will cost $1.75 per day, while lunch will cost $3.05 per day in the coming year.
The district is also in the process of repairing the press box, which received some wind damage a month and a half ago.
“It’s out for bidding,” Chalaire said.
Chalaire provided the board with a Covid-19 update for back-to-school plans. The district is following all Texas Education Agency guidelines, he said, and the administration is consulting with parents about their preferences as well.
“We’ve got a survey out to our parents,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.