BOGATA — City Council agreed to new counsel after the resignation of city attorney Jay Garrett at last week’s meeting.
Garrett sent the city his resignation letter May 24, Mayor Larry Hinsley said, but had talked to Hinsley a couple of weeks before he sent it.
“I told him we were looking to make a change,” Hinsley said after the meeting. “(In his letter) he said he wanted to work with clients who were a lot closer to home.”
When the City of Cumby underwent a forensic audit, Garrett was mentioned in the audit for a request that he return some of the city’s records. Cumby released Garrett from his services in December and hired Leigh Thompson to be its new counsel. After an executive session at last week’s meeting, Bogata also agreed to hire Thompson as the city attorney.
“Everyone knows (Garrett) had some issues with other little cities,” Hinsley said. “I think the council lost faith in what he’s doing. He was willing to resign.”
Though the city is looking deeper into the financial practices of previous administrations, it’s also not going to stop moving forward, the mayor said.
“Maybe some accountability will come out of it, I don’t know,” Hinsley said. “I think we’re at the point where we need to keep going.”
Since Hinsley joined the council in October, things have incrementally been moving forward, and the city has just now gotten basic finances like paying bills back on track, which he said was Phase I of his plan. Phase II means broader planning. The city now has three committees looking into not only the budget, but infrastructure and reviewing existing city ordinances for relevance.
“We want to get enough things going so people can say, ‘yeah, things are changing,’” Hinsley said.
It’s been a slow and incremental process, he said, not always evident to the average resident on the street, but the current council wasn’t afraid to move.
“It’s not perfect,” Hinsley said, “but this group is willing to step out there and get to work.”
At the meeting, the board also agreed to remove the burden of code enforcement from the police department, approved city court clerk Jennifer Thompson as a check signer since she and city secretary Shana Duff were to be bonded, purchased another license for court software and accepted the resignation of mosquito sprayer Shawn Tulley. The council also agreed to table an agreement between Atmos energy and the city that would lock in a paid percentage of natural gas for the next 25 years capped at 5%.
The city is expected to choose a forensic auditor at next month’s meeting, set for July 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.