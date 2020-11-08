Justiss Elementary staff and students cast their vote for president of the United States on Nov. 3 in a mock election conducted by Justiss Intervention Teachers. Stephanie Connot, Math Interventionist, created a kid-friendly PowerPoint presentation for all classes to be informed on this year’s candidates and where they stand on current issues.
Students filled out their ballot in the classroom and dropped it in the ballot box as they went through the lunch line. After casting their votes, students proudly sported their “I Voted” stickers for taking part in the campus election. They will tally their campus votes and see how they compare to the nation’s vote.
Justiss also celebrated the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote by encouraging everyone to go vote. Justiss intervention teachers proudly wore sashes just as women did during women’s suffrage that lasted almost a century.
