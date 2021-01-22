JAN. 21 to JAN. 22
Paris Police Department
Gerald Russell Bridgers, 34: theft of property, less than $100 with previous conviction.
Zaire Shakaise Sanders, 31: Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, violation of parole.
Tajuan Montrell Morgan, 42: Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, resisting arrest/search/transport, criminal trespass, violation of parole, judgment nisi/burglary of a vehicle with previous two ro more convictions (two counts).
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Madison Paige Dosh, 24: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Justin Eugene Maroney, 28: Judgment nisi/assault causing bodily injury-family violence.
Duane Smith, 40: Motion to revoke/assault causing bodily injury.
Jerry Wayne Day III, 38: Bond surrender/evading arrest/detention with previous conviction.
