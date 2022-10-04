The Paris Junior College Department of Drama opens its 2022-23 season of shows on Thursday with “Sherlock Holmes and the 1st Baker Street Irregular,” by Brian Guehring.
The play, based on characters and mysteries created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, opens on the Duane Allen Stage in the Ray E. Karrer Theater at 7:30 p.m. and continues Friday and Saturday evenings with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Oct. 9. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children over 10 and senior adults, $5 for children 10 and under, and free for those with current PJC ID.
“The theme for this year’s shows is ‘Weird Science,’” said the play’s director, PJC drama instructor Robyn R. Huizinga. “We really wanted to do ‘Young Frankenstein’ this year, so we took that and built from there. We brainstormed on biology and anatomy — that’s in there, you know — and chose other plays based on subjects like astronomy and criminal justice for the other productions, subjects that are also taught here at the college. We try to get other divisions involved, like English and history, and the workforce classes like watchmaking and technology. Many of the students cast in this show are involved in classes in other divisions, not just theater arts.”
Huizinga said teachers and students from the English and the criminal justice departments will visit with the students in the cast, setting up mock crime scenes and lecturing on historical criminal investigations and how Doyle’s writings influences authors to this day.
“Sherlock Holmes and the 1st Baker Street Irregular” tells the tale of how the famed detective first recruited his cadre of street urchins, training them to aid him in his cases, and learning to trust each other in the process.
The cast includes Sarah J’Nelle Curtis as Sherlock Holmes, Frederic Adam Doss as Dr. Watson, Lisa Martin as Mrs. Hudson, William Walker as Lestrade and Brenna Mills as Wiggins. Also: Ella Doss as Toby; Addison Brown as Anna; Meagan Martinez as George; Truly Hubbard as Lucy; Audrey Hobbs as Oliver; Kaleb Speakman as Hope; Aria Scroggins as Constable; Nate Sipe as Wilson; Bodee Robinson as Spaulding; Sara Pacifici as Mary; Willow Clayton as Ross and Lucia Bunch as Merryweather. Other cast members include: Celia Hagler as Landlady; Stan McMahan as Baker; Hannah Huie as Horner; Justice Mcmenamy as Ryder; Ollivia Stiles as Catherine; Carlton Bell as Breckinridge; and Toughs - Natalie Cowles, Karma Haverwas, Meagan Martinez and Addison Brown.
Assisting Huizinga in the production are: stage manager/mentor, Will Walker; stage manager, Dee Jackson; and assistant stage manager, Jordan White.
Tickets are available by cash or check at the door. For reservations or for more information contact pjcdrama@parisjc.edu.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
