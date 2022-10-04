The Paris Junior College Department of Drama opens its 2022-23 season of shows on Thursday with “Sherlock Holmes and the 1st Baker Street Irregular,” by Brian Guehring.

The play, based on characters and mysteries created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, opens on the Duane Allen Stage in the Ray E. Karrer Theater at 7:30 p.m. and continues Friday and Saturday evenings with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Oct. 9. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children over 10 and senior adults, $5 for children 10 and under, and free for those with current PJC ID.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

