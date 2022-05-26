The Lamar County Chapter of 4-H held its 2021-22 Awards Banquet Tuesday at the Texas Pacific Events Center. 36 E. Hearne Ave., in Paris.
About 90 people, 4-H members, parents and other family members, chapter supporters and adult volunteer leaders were served a Tex-Mex meal of beef or chicken fajitas with all the fixin’s, chicken enchiladas, beans and rice and chips and salsa, catered by the venue’s in-house staff, Taste Catering. The room and tables were decorated in a fiesta theme with colorful pennants and garlands of paper flowers, table runners and Mexican decor. Dessert was a large sheet cake, decorated in the 4-H motif and colors.
As the meal was underway, attendees visited with friends and neighbors and inspected the variety of silent auction items on display along one side of the room, items from outdoor gear to indoor decor, work tools to home goods, to jewelry and other accessories and personal services. Along the other side of the room, a wide variety of homemade and donated desserts awaited the live auction to come, led by local auctioneer, Rick Zant.
The silent and dessert auctions raised $3,179 for the chapter.
After the meal, the 4-H officers and AgriLife Extension Service leaders Laura Graves and Jessica Humphries, began to recognize and hand out awards, pins, certificates and ribbons to a number of chapter members for their accomplishments during the year, as well as to various members of the community who served as leaders and who supported the youth in their endeavors.
The Friend of 4-H Award was presented to the Maxey Rifle Club and accepted by volunteer shooting sports leader Shane Welch. Leader Awards went to Andy Moss and Misty Moss. Also recognized were graduating seniors and members of a team that is advancing to the state 4-H meet early next month.
Officers elected for the 2022-23 year include: President – Ethan Adams; vice-president – Cadie Gray; 2nd vice-president – Reese Bassano; 3rd vice-president – Autumn Phillips; secretary – Aubree Phillips; reporter – Emma Cheatwood; parliamentarian – Jack Phillips; and health & safety – Payton Moss.
