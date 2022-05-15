Country music artist Chris Golden will sing for food tonight, something the Nashville-based musician says he does on a regular basis.
The son of William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys, and an award winning artist in his own right, Golden will perform a concert at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, 780 20th NE St., to help the United Way of Lamar County aid those in need with mini food pantries.
In lieu of tickets, people are asked to bring a can or cans of nonperishable food, said Ronnie Nutt, a church board member and its outreach director.
“Last year, we did Singing for Socks, which ended up being extremely successful,” Nutt said. “This year we thought we’d do something different. So it’s Singing for Food.”
Nutt said nearly 3,000 cases of soup have already been donated, thanks to a donation from Campbell Soup Co.
“Every time I sing, I sing for food,” Golden quipped during a phone interview from Wichita Falls on Friday where he was scheduled to perform that night after singing in Kerrville earlier in the week. He was to perform Saturday night in Byers before driving to Paris to sing first in the Sunday morning worship service at First Christian Church and then at the benefit Sunday night.
“What is amazing about most musicians is that we remember where we play by how they feed us,” Golden said.
Golden said he is honored to be a part of a local benefit.
“This will stay local,” Golden said. “I get asked to do a lot of things, but when I know where it’s going, that’s what makes it special. I have friends and family that have benefited from the same type of thing, so anytime I sing at a benefit like this I feel like I’m helping my own family.”
When questioned about what he’s been doing of late, Golden said he has recorded with his father and other family members.
“I am still busy doing my solo work, but I’ve been doing some stuff with my father,” Golden said. “We’ve recorded three albums together as a family. My children are a part of it along with my brothers. So, we have three generations and three albums that just came out this past month.”
Titled “The Golden Classics,” one is old country church gospel, another is country classics and another is more of a country rock, Golden said, adding that in between his solo performances and in between his dad’s performances with the Oak Ridge Boys, the family will be doing some performances together.
“My dad’s 83-years old, in the Country Music Hall of Fame, and he needs a side hustle,” Golden said. “He’s having a good time.”
