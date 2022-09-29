CLARKSVILLE - Now that autumn has rolled in, festivals are falling into place with the Red River County Historical Society’s 42 Fall Bazaar coming on the heels of the Red River County Fair.
Now that the popular county fair has ended its annual run, it is time for the Fall Bazaar to take center stage on the grounds of the county courthouse Oct. 1, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be vendors aplenty will homemade jams and jellies, soaps, candles, various crafts, jewelry and other goodies and gifts on sale to help benefit the historical society, according to Jim Clark who is the society’s treasurer, noting there will be about 60 vendors on hand.
“It is really our only fundraiser for the year,” he said. “So we depend on this to raise funds to maintain properties such as the DeMorse House, the Lennox House and Miss Belle’s House.”
Bands will start playing around 11 a.m. and concluding around 1 p.m., and the Clarksville High School band will kick off the music at 9 a.m.
People at the bazaar will also have chances for cash prizes with the duck race.
“You can buy a duck for the day for $5 or five ducks for 50 bucks,” he said. “We’ll start at Firemans Park and end at South Walnut Street.
The Clarksville Rotary Club plans an old-fashioned fish fry behind the Library Thrift Shop, he said.
In the nearby library there will be an authors’ showcase, he said.
“You can come by and see old friends and have some good food and listen to music,” Clark said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
