Vendors

About two dozen vendors set up around the Red River County Courthouse The 32nd annual Red River County Historial Society Fall Bazaar.

 Sally Boswell

CLARKSVILLE - Now that autumn has rolled in, festivals are falling into place with the Red River County Historical Society’s 42 Fall Bazaar coming on the heels of the Red River County Fair.

Now that the popular county fair has ended its annual run, it is time for the Fall Bazaar to take center stage on the grounds of the county courthouse Oct. 1, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

