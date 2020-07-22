Fire and rescue

July 21 to July 22

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

July 21

9:20 to 9:31 a.m., 2020 19th St. NW.

First Responder-Paris

July 21

10:54 to 11:59 a.m., 18000Highway 82W.

4:28 to 4:39 p.m., 1350 26th St. NE.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

July 21

2:07 to 2:26 p.m., 2685 19th St. NW.

5:10 to 5:44 p.m., 2220 NE Loop 286.

Line Down/Transformer Fire

July 21

5:02 to 5:47 p.m., 333 5th St. Sw.

Public Service

July 21

8:51 to 9:02 p.m., 635 13th St. NW.

