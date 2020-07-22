July 21 to July 22
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
July 21
9:20 to 9:31 a.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
First Responder-Paris
July 21
10:54 to 11:59 a.m., 18000Highway 82W.
4:28 to 4:39 p.m., 1350 26th St. NE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
July 21
2:07 to 2:26 p.m., 2685 19th St. NW.
5:10 to 5:44 p.m., 2220 NE Loop 286.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
July 21
5:02 to 5:47 p.m., 333 5th St. Sw.
Public Service
July 21
8:51 to 9:02 p.m., 635 13th St. NW.
