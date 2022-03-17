CLARKSVILLE — Richard Brand, a lawyer with the Linebarger firm, told City Council on Tuesday that his law firm was helping get the word out about a homeowner assistance program recently instituted by the federal government.
“This is a game changer for a lot of people,” he said. “This is not a loan, the money does not have to be paid back.”
The money, up to $25,000 per qualified homeowner, is a grant to help those in danger of losing their homes, he said.
The funds were part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law in 2021 by the Biden administration.
The qualification guidelines include:
People who have been late on one or more mortgage, property tax, property insurance or HOA/Condo fees,
Those with a household income at or below 100% of the area median income or 100% of the median income for the United States, whichever is higher,
They must own and occupy the home in Texas as the primary residence,
Must have experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020 such as lost income or increased expenses resulting from the pandemic.
For more information about qualifying for the program go to www.TexasHomeAssistance.com or call 833-651-3874.
