Few businesses have seen more ups and downs during the Covid-19 pandemic than bars. First ordered to close their doors along with other businesses deemed “nonessential” in March, bar owners were given a shred of hope when Gov. Greg Abbott allowed them to reopen in June. Then, by the end of the month, they were forced to close again as novel coronavirus cases surged again.
“It was hard during the closing time, and it’s still scary now thinking they could possibly shut it down again,” Loren Lamb said.
Lamb, who has been a bartender at Time Flies in downtown Paris for five years, said the uncertainty of whether bars would be able to reopen during the pandemic has been a roller coaster. Now that they’re open again, as of Oct. 14, Lamb is hoping for smooth sailing.
“I’m happy to be back. It’s been wonderful. The moment I walked back in, I was just like, ‘This is home,’” Lamb said.
The initial closure was tough for all nonessential businesses, bars included, but what hit Time Flies hard was the second closure. Lamb said the owner had been gearing up for new business, placing a large liquor, beer and food order, only to get the word he would have to close again right after he purchased all the new product. Time Flies found itself in the same position as myriad other bars. Beer turned, food went bad and money was lost.
The second closure was all the more disappointing for her because she said patrons had been following social distancing and safety guidelines for the window of time they were open in June.
“That month that we were open, everybody was listening to the rules, staying together in their group,” she said.
Lamb said it was frustrating to see some aspects of life, and other establishments, be able to continue operating, business as usual. Abbott has repeatedly pointed to bars as a source of coronavirus infections, however, other large businesses have stayed open and gatherings have still happened while they’ve been shut down.
“What’s the difference between a bar versus a restaurant, or Walmart or the grocery stores or the (Red River Valley) Fair? What’s the difference? Yet we’ve been closed down for so long. It was really unfair for us,” she said, adding that the bar was happy to make adjustments to accommodate safety measures in order to stay open. “We don’t have to have karaoke where people are sharing the mic. We don’t have to have dancing on the dance floor. Some people just like to go relax and have a couple of drinks.”
Now that doors are open again, Lamb said she’ll be following the same strict cleaning protocols Time Flies had been using pre-second shutdown. Lamb said the bar is using hospital-grade sanitizer for all surfaces, they have hand sanitizer available at the bar rail and the door and every 20 minutes or so, she makes the rounds sanitizing high-touch surfaces like the door. For her, it’s about creating the best experience for customers who have been missing the environment and community Time Flies has to offer.
“I want people to feel safe when they come, but at the same time for them to have a good time too,” she said.
