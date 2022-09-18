PISD HOCO noms.jpg

Homecoming is a time of school spirit and fun for the Paris Wildcats, as they celebrate Homecoming Spirit Week with a theme of “Wildcat Throwback!”

Monday is “Celebrity Day,” and students dress up like celebrities. On Tuesday, students dress in “Tie Dye.” “Holiday Day” will be the dress on Wednesday; students can pick their favorite holiday attire to dress up in. Then Thursday, it’s “Destination Day,” when students dress like a tourist. Friday, students will show their “Wildcat Spirit” and dress in spirit shirts.

