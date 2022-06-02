As softball season came to a close, local athletes were awarded All-District awards for their accomplishments throughout district play.
District 17-2A
Region lll Softball
Pitcher of the Year: Addison Martin, Rivercrest,
Defensive Player of the Year: Korie Mankins, Rivercrest,
All-District First Team: Madison Gaddis, Detroit; Macy Childres, Rivercrest; Avery Martin, Rivercrest; Alexis Case, Rivercrest; Logan Huddleston, Rivercrest; Hallie Guest, Rivercrest; Ayanna Smith, Detroit.
All-District Second Team: Elizabeth Langehenning, Rivercrest; Hannah Johnson, Detroit; Claire Grider, Rivercrest; Abby Ross, Rivercrest; Alexis Carey, Rivercrest; Bryanna Brown, Detroit.
All-District Honorable Mention: Maggie Jean, Rivercrest; Cheyenne Snodgrass, Detroit.
District 12-3A
Region ll Softball
Co-Most Valuable Player: McKenna Guest, Prairiland; Kyndal Yaross, Prairiland.
Offensive Most Valuable Player: Peyton Holland, Chisum.
Freshman of the Year: Sophie Rhea, Chisum.
Newcomer of the Year: Allison Choate, Prairiland.
Designated Player of the Year: Lexi Smith, Prairiland.
All-District First Team: Brylea Marshall, Chisum; Hannah Ford, Chisum; Kirsten Bridges, Prairiland; Alanna Riney, Prairiland.
All-District Second Team: Maddie Shires, Chisum; Chloe Raley, Prairiland; Jada Torres, Prairiland; Randi Crawford, Prairiland.
All-District Honorable Mention: Emmerson Boutwell, Chisum; Lillian Williams, Chisum; Serena Whatley, Chisum; Hallie Miller, Chisum; Karli Shelton, Chisum; Jaymee Potter, Prairiland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.