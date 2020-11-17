November is Palliative Care Month, and although end-of-life care can be scary to think about, Wes Smith, community education specialist at Cypress Basin Hospice, says it’s a way of showing love and compassion.
“We are a support. We don’t come in and take over individuals’ lives,” he said. “We encourage them to live the life that they want to live and help them to do that in the face of a terminal illness.”
Hospice and palliative care can be the best option for patients who have gone through rigorous medical care and procedures, but have come to the conclusion that they don’t want to carry on with aggressive treatments. They want to live out the rest of their life as comfortably as possible, not exhausted by constant medical intervention. For patients, coming to a point of acceptance of their situation isn’t an easy process, but Smith said that’s where hospice professionals come in to assist patients to come to terms with their situation, all the while enjoying life as much as they can.
“My team of nurses go out and they assess the physical needs, they take care of those parts of it and get that patient’s physical needs met as far as pain, comfort and safety so they feel comfortable,” Smith said. “And then we have our social workers and chaplains who are able to go and help them meet their social needs and help them to self-actualize, and be able to have that spiritual healing, as well as feeling content with where they are and what’s going on.”
That care and knowledge can be the difference between a stressful passing and one that’s peaceful.
“If you think about it, most of us only die once, right?” Smith said. “It’s not something that you can practice, it’s not something that you can go ‘All right, I’m gonna give it another go.’ It’s kind of a one-time situation for us. And so for most of us, we don’t know what to expect. So when you have these experts in the dying process, it’s a wealth of information and a world of help to access from those people who see it and deal with it on a daily basis and are very compassionate and loving in the way that they try to help you out with it.”
Unlike some hospice care services, Cypress Basin is a nonprofit organization, so it offers services to anyone who needs it. It even offers pediatric palliative care, which Smith said is unfortunate to think about, but remains a needed service. Cypress Basin’s goal is to make patients feel as comfortable and safe as possible during their time in hospice care and so, unlike other services, Cypress Basin patients stay in the home for the duration of their care.
“We provide that supportive palliative comfort care for those patients where they are now, we don’t come in, move in and take over their lives,” Smith said. “We empower those caregivers to become effective caregivers to deal with end-of-life issues.”
Staying at home with loved ones, rather than in an unfamiliar hospital bed, can be the best option for people dealing with a terminal illness, giving them an environment full of love and personalized care as they pass on to another journey.
“It’s not like giving up or anything — absolutely not, absolutely not,” Smith said. “And that’s one of the misconceptions of hospice is that if you go to hospice, you’re quitting. You’re just doing what’s best for you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.