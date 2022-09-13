CLARKSVILLE — Two county residents addressed the Red River County Court over multiple pothole problems and gaveled over paved roadbeds along the county road they live on in Precinct 4 in Red River County.
“I’m not here to crucity anybody, but I have a problem with putting gravel on a paved road,” said CR 4450 resident Billy Joe Grey, who passed out photos of the potholes and gravel covered roadway. “I just don’t want gravel put over a paved road.”
Anthony Stovall, who also lives on the county road in question, said his wife damaged her new car after hitting one of the deeper potholes on CR 4450.
“I know manpower is an issue,” Stovall said. “There is something that needs to be done.”
“If you come down here, I’ll give you some coal,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Danny Halley said. “I’ll also tell you there are people on that road who asked that the road not be fixed because people drive so fast down it.”
Grey and Stovall said they have both in the past fixed holes in the road, they want something more permanent. Grey said the road has not been properly attended to all three years he has lived on it.
If they had just paved or fixed one mile a year, it would be done by now, Grey said.
In other business, the commission:
• Accepted a check from Tapley Forestry for road damage in precinct 2,
• Approved the constable’s request to loan a county mobile phone to the Clarksville chief of police of the Clarksville ISD,
• Voted to continue meeting the second and fourth Mondays of every month, and
• Approved TxDOT Aviation Routine Airport Maintenance grant for fiscal year 2022.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
