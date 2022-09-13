rrc potholes

These are some of the potholes in east Red River County that two residents complained of at Monday’s commissioners court meeting.

 David Money/The Paris News

CLARKSVILLE — Two county residents addressed the Red River County Court over multiple pothole problems and gaveled over paved roadbeds along the county road they live on in Precinct 4 in Red River County.

“I’m not here to crucity anybody, but I have a problem with putting gravel on a paved road,” said CR 4450 resident Billy Joe Grey, who passed out photos of the potholes and gravel covered roadway. “I just don’t want gravel put over a paved road.”

