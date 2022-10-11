T.J.Maxx, the nation’s leading off-price retailer with more than 1,200 stores currently operating in 49 states and Puerto Rico, will open at Towne Square Center, at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and SE Loop 286 on Sunday. With brand name and designer deals on fashion, accessories, jewelry, home, beauty and more, shoppers in Paris can afford to be themselves to the maxx at the latest T.J.Maxx store.
“Our newest store in Paris will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices T.J.Maxx is known for. Our buyers create a unique mix that offers value for styles in every department, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” said Tim Miner, President of T.J.Maxx. “With a constant flow of new arrivals, we offer an exciting one-stop-shop that makes it easy for consumers to stay on-trend with styles they love and save big every single day.
On Sunday, from 8 a.m., to 8 p.m., local shoppers in Paris can celebrate our newest location, where they’ll find big savings on brands they adore.
The store features approximately 23,500 square feet of space, with regular hours from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. An easy to shop layout, bright and spacious dressing rooms and single line queue for faster checkout are also featured.
In addition to providing a new shopping option for local residents, the new store plans to add approximately 60 full and part-time jobs to the area.
In celebration of its new Paris location, T.J.Maxx will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris. The new store will also join all other stores nationwide in sponsoring Save the Children’s U.S. Programs through T.J.Maxx’s annual in-store fundraising campaign.
Visit tjmaxx.com or download the T.J.Maxx app to shop online and locate your nearest store.
