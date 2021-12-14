Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Windy. Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the morning. High 76F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.