CLARKSVILLE — The town square looked like it came right out of a scene from a Hallmark greeting card Saturday night during Clarksville’s Christmas on Main.
That was the intention of the creators of the celebration, said several downtown area businesses owners, including Clarksville Merchants Association President Carla Caldwell, the owner of High Cotton on the square.
“We have carriage rides, outdoor vendors, businesses staying open late and Christmas movies,” she said of some of the things going on to get people to shop locally for Christmas and the rest of the year. “We want people to know that there are shopping options here in Clarksville, so they don’t have to go all the way to Paris or Texarkana.”
The association also hosted last week’s Christmas parade to draw people downtown.
Vintage Cowgirl owner Caren Culpepper backed what Caldwell said.
“I believe in shopping local,” she said, adding she is grateful to all her customers. “Business has been good.”
Cheri Rushing, owner of Simply Southern, was happy with the way the late afternoon and into the night event was going.
“We have our own little Hallmark movie going on. It’s just a small-town Christmas,” Rushing said. “It is working out really well. Covid didn’t stop us this year.”
Next door at Bo and Chris Place, Lyntrevion Scott agreed.
“Today is all about small-town Christmas,” he said, “It’s fun, food, fellowship bringing in the Christmas spirit.”
“We did hot chocolate and gave people a warm place to come into,” said Candi DeLaMare, who opened Gateway to Nutrition on the town square Oct. 23.
She praised the effort of the association.
“It’s building community. It is so good to see the community get together,” she said.
Business owner Cheryl Miller was happily greeting customers inside Cheryl’s Fashions.
“The event was great,” she said. “We have been doing this for a few years now and this year exceeded all the rest. We are already looking forward to next year.”
In addition to late night shopping, there was a DJ with lively banter, dancing, a mechanical bucking bull, holiday movies, free snacks, drawings for gifts. Hot chocolate and popcorn were the free snacks and the folks were in a snacking mood, said Brandon Peek, who manned the popcorn machine.
“They are going through popcorn as fast as we can pop it,” he said.
Deana Stringer of Red River County was the night’s big winner. Her name was drawn for the $500 gift card donated by Oncor. Kay Black, Suzanne Lowe, Diane Peek, Lynn Young, Heidi Beimert and Valerie Hart also won prizes in the night’s drawings.
Young Kaitlyn Scott won the Red River County Public Library’s Scavenger Hunt drawing and got a $100 gift card from Walmart.
“It was another great event. I love the atmosphere and bringing everyone together for Christmas,” Mayor Ann Rushing said. “I want to thank everyone who worked so hard and contributed in any way, and thanks for all the donations. It was a great event for the community and visitors.”
